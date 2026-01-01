Deploy Lemmy in one click installation.
Federated link aggregator and discussion platform that lets communities run independent forums interconnected through the ActivityPub Fediverse.
Choose a VPS plan for Lemmy
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Lemmy
Lemmy is a free, open-source federated link aggregator and discussion platform — think Reddit, but every server is run independently by its community, and all servers interconnect through the ActivityPub protocol so users can subscribe to communities across the Fediverse. Built in Rust for low resource usage and high concurrency, Lemmy delivers threaded comments, vote-based ranking, custom community moderation, multiple sort algorithms, and a polished web UI.
Self-hosting Lemmy on your VPS lets community organisers, hobby groups, and niche interests run their own forum without ad-supported revenue models, algorithmic feed manipulation, or data collection from a central platform. The bundled PostgreSQL and pict-rs image hosting keep everything inside your infrastructure.
Key features of Lemmy
Federated communities
Users on any Lemmy instance can subscribe to communities on your server, and your users can subscribe to communities anywhere in the Fediverse.
Threaded comments and voting
Familiar Reddit-style threaded discussion with up and down voting, multiple sort algorithms (hot, top, new, controversial), and infinite threading depth.
Per-community moderation
Each community has its own moderators with granular permissions, custom rules, and a dedicated mod log for transparency.
Built-in image hosting
Bundled pict-rs server lets users upload images and videos directly to your instance without external CDN or third-party services.
Anti-spam features
CAPTCHA on sign-up, rate limiting, instance-wide allowlists and blocklists, and configurable registration applications keep spam and abuse manageable.
Mobile apps
Multiple iOS and Android apps connect to any Lemmy instance, so users can browse and post from any mobile client they prefer.
Why run Lemmy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
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