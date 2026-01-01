LazyLibrarian is the book-focused counterpart to Sonarr and Radarr â€” a self-hosted automation server that watches your favourite authors, tracks individual book releases, searches Usenet and torrent indexers for matching files, and hands chosen releases off to NZBGet, SABnzbd, Transmission, qBittorrent, or any other downloader you already run.

Self-hosting LazyLibrarian on a VPS gives you a 24/7 librarian that catches new releases the moment they appear, deduplicates against your existing Calibre library, and renames and tags everything automatically so your ebook and audiobook collection stays organised without manual work.