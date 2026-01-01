Komga is an open-source media server purpose-built for comics, manga, BDs, magazines, and eBooks. It scans your library of CBZ, CBR, EPUB, PDF, and other archive formats, extracts metadata, generates thumbnails, and exposes everything through a fast web reader plus OPDS, Kobo Sync, and KOReader Sync feeds for native apps and e-ink devices.

Self-hosting Komga on your VPS turns any folder of comic and manga files into a private, mobile-friendly library that you can read from anywhere â€” on the web, on a Kobo or KOReader e-ink device, or through OPDS-compatible apps like Panels, Chunky, and KyBook. There are no subscription fees, no DRM, and no platform decides what stays in your library.