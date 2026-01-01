Deploy Khoj in one-click installation.
Open-source AI assistant that chats with your documents, searches the web, and runs code using your choice of AI model.
Choose a VPS plan for Khoj
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Khoj
Khoj is a free, open-source AI personal assistant that connects to your documents, notes, and files and lets you ask questions about them in natural language. It works with any major AI provider â€” OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, or a local Ollama instance running on the same VPS â€” and augments its answers with real-time web search via SearXNG and isolated Python code execution via Terrarium.
Self-hosting Khoj means your documents, conversations, and query history stay on your own infrastructure. Your files are never sent anywhere beyond the AI model provider you explicitly configure, giving you full control over what data gets shared and with whom.
Key features of Khoj
Chat with Documents
Index your PDFs, notes, and files and ask questions about them in natural language â€” Khoj retrieves relevant context and answers using your chosen AI model.
Web Search Integration
Built-in SearXNG lets Khoj fetch and summarise current information from the web without routing queries through a third-party search API.
Code Execution Sandbox
Run Python code in an isolated Terrarium sandbox so Khoj can perform calculations, data analysis, and scripting tasks as part of a conversation.
Any AI Model Provider
Connect OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, or a local Ollama instance â€” switch providers without changing how you interact with Khoj.
Private by Default
All documents, chats, and embeddings stay on your VPS â€” nothing is shared beyond the AI model provider you configure.
Why run Khoj on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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