Keila is an open-source newsletter and email marketing platform that lets you grow, segment, and reach your subscriber list without depending on Mailchimp, Brevo, or other commercial SaaS. Built in Elixir and Phoenix for high deliverability and concurrent throughput, it provides a clean drag-and-drop editor, automated campaigns, A/B testing, subscriber segmentation, and double opt-in confirmation flows â€” all backed by your own SMTP provider so you keep full control of sending reputation and contact data.

Self-hosting Keila on your VPS gives newsletters, indie publishers, and small businesses unlimited subscribers and unlimited sends without per-contact pricing that scales painfully past a few thousand readers. Connect any SMTP provider â€” SendGrid, Mailgun, Postmark, AWS SES, your own postfix â€” and own every subscriber relationship.