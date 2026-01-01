Kavita is a feature-rich self-hosted digital library manager supporting CBZ, CBR, EPUB, PDF, and all major comic and ebook formats. It auto-scans and catalogues your media with automatic metadata extraction, and provides dedicated reader interfaces optimised for each content type â€” including dual-page comic spreads, right-to-left manga flow, and Webtoon continuous scroll.

Hosting Kavita on your own VPS makes your entire collection available 24/7 from any device without depending on home hardware uptime. Multi-user support with role-based permissions lets families share a library with age-appropriate access controls, while OPDS support means any compatible reading app can connect to your server.