Joomla is a mature, open-source content management system with over 100 million downloads, powering everything from personal blogs and community portals to enterprise applications and government sites. Its advanced user management, built-in multilingual support for 75+ languages, and thousands of extensions make it one of the most flexible CMS platforms available.

Self-hosting Joomla on your own VPS gives you dedicated resources, full PHP and MySQL configuration control, and no shared-hosting restrictions â€” so your site scales with your audience without unpredictable performance or per-visitor fees.