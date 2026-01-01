Invio is a fast, focused invoicing application built for freelancers and small teams who need professional billing without the complexity of full CRM platforms. It covers the core invoicing workflow â€” product catalogue management, invoice creation, and password-free secure links for client access â€” in a clean, lightweight interface that loads instantly even on modest hardware.

Self-hosting Invio on your own VPS means your financial data never touches a third-party server, with no per-invoice fees and no subscription costs. Invoice history, product catalogues, and client records are stored in an embedded SQLite database on your own infrastructure, giving you complete ownership of your business records.