Deploy HumHub in one-click installation.
Open-source enterprise social network and intranet platform for building private team communities.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with HumHub
HumHub is an open-source enterprise social network platform that enables organisations to build private, self-hosted intranet communities. It combines the familiar feel of social networking â€” activity streams, spaces (group channels), direct messaging, user profiles, and notifications â€” with the control and privacy requirements of an internal team platform. Unlike hosted alternatives such as Slack or Microsoft Teams, HumHub runs entirely on your own infrastructure with no per-user costs or data leaving your servers.
Built on a modular architecture, HumHub offers a marketplace of over 100 free and premium modules covering wikis, calendars, task management, polls, file sharing, and LDAP/Active Directory authentication â€” making it adaptable to the specific collaboration needs of any team or organisation.
Key features of HumHub
Spaces and channels
Organise communities into dedicated Spaces â€” each with its own activity stream, members, files, and modules â€” for teams, departments, or projects.
100+ free modules
Extend functionality with marketplace modules covering wikis, calendars, polls, task boards, file sharing, and video calls â€” most available for free.
LDAP and SSO
Authenticate users via LDAP, Active Directory, SAML, or social logins, centralising identity management with your existing directory infrastructure.
REST API access
Full REST API lets you integrate HumHub with external applications, automate user provisioning, and build custom workflows on top of the platform.
Custom themes
Apply custom themes and branding to match your organisation's visual identity, including logos, colours, and CSS overrides without modifying core files.
Why run HumHub on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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