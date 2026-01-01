Home Gallery is an open-source self-hosted web gallery for personal photo and video archives. It indexes your media on disk, extracts EXIF metadata, generates multi-resolution previews, and serves a fast endless-scroll browser experience that works equally well on a phone, tablet, or desktop â€” without uploading anything to a third-party cloud service.

What makes it different is content-aware discovery. Home Gallery uses TensorFlow models to embed every photo for similar-image lookup, runs face detection so you can browse by person, and reverse-geocodes GPS coordinates into readable place names. Original files stay untouched and can even be moved offline once previews are built, making it well suited for long-term archives that span multiple drives.