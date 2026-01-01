Headscale is a self-hosted alternative to Tailscale's proprietary control server, giving you complete ownership of your private WireGuard mesh network. Where Tailscale's hosted service manages key exchange, IP assignment, and routing decisions, Headscale does the same on infrastructure you control â€” with no monthly fees, no device limits tied to a subscription, and no dependency on a third-party cloud service.

This template bundles Headscale with Headscale UI, a browser-based dashboard for managing users, nodes, and pre-authentication keys. Both are served under the same HTTPS domain, with the web interface available at the /web path. Any Tailscale-compatible client can join your mesh immediately after pointing its login server to your deployment URL.