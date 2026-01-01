Deploy Grocy in one click installation.
Self-hosted grocery and household management app for tracking food inventory, expiry dates, and shopping lists.
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What you can build with Grocy
Grocy is a web-based household management system built around food inventory. It tracks what you have, when it expires, and how much you consume, then uses that data to generate accurate shopping lists, prevent waste, and help you plan recipes from ingredients already in the pantry.
Self-hosting on your VPS means your household inventory data stays private, accessible from every family device whether at home or at the store, and never tied to a subscription or shut down by a vendor. The lightweight PHP and SQLite stack runs comfortably alongside other services on even a modest VPS.
Key features of Grocy
Expiry Date Tracking
Log purchase and expiration dates for every product so Grocy can alert you before items spoil, reducing food waste across the household.
Smart Shopping Lists
Shopping lists are generated automatically from recipe requirements and minimum stock thresholds, so you only buy what you actually need.
Barcode Scanning
Scan product barcodes from any mobile browser to instantly look up and log items without typing product names or quantities manually.
Recipe Management
Store recipes with ingredient quantities and let Grocy check your current stock before adding exactly what is missing to the shopping list.
Home Automation Integration
A full REST API enables integrations with Home Assistant, barcode scanner apps, and other self-hosted tools for a fully automated household workflow.
Why run Grocy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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