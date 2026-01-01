Deploy GoWA in one-click installation.
Lightweight WhatsApp REST API and web interface built with Go for multi-device messaging automation.
Choose a VPS plan for GoWA
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with GoWA
GoWA (Go WhatsApp Web Multi-Device) is an open-source REST API server that connects to WhatsApp through the multi-device protocol. It provides a clean web UI for managing WhatsApp sessions and a full REST API for sending messages, managing contacts, and handling webhooks â€” all from your own server.
Self-hosting GoWA on your VPS ensures your WhatsApp session data stays private, your API has no rate limits from third-party providers, and you maintain full control over message routing and webhook integrations.
Key features of GoWA
REST API
Full HTTP API for sending text, images, documents, and location messages programmatically from any language or tool.
Multi-device support
Connect multiple WhatsApp accounts to a single server instance without needing separate phone connections.
Web interface
Built-in web UI for QR code scanning, session management, and testing API calls without writing code.
Webhook integration
Forward incoming messages to your own endpoints for chatbot automation, CRM integration, or notification workflows.
Basic authentication
Protect the API and web UI with username/password credentials to prevent unauthorised access.
Why run GoWA on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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