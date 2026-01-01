Deploy Gokapi in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted file-sharing server with expiring links, password protection, and optional S3 backend.
Choose a VPS plan for Gokapi
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Gokapi
Gokapi is an open-source self-hosted file-sharing server modelled after the now-discontinued Firefox Send. It lets you upload files through a web UI and hand out short, expiring download links â€” ideal for one-off sharing where the recipient doesn't have an account on your platform. Storage can be local disk or any S3-compatible bucket, and every link supports configurable expiry, download caps, and optional passwords.
Self-hosting Gokapi on your own VPS keeps shared content and recipient access logs inside your own infrastructure rather than a SaaS upload service. The single Go binary keeps the footprint tiny, and unlike public file-share platforms there are no advertised abuse channels â€” only the people you send a link to can see what you uploaded.
Key features of Gokapi
Expiring share links
Every uploaded file gets a short URL with configurable expiry by time or download count, so links stop working after the recipient has fetched them.
Password-protected links
Optionally gate downloads behind a per-link password so even leaked URLs cannot be opened without the secret.
Local or S3 storage
Store files on the local volume or point Gokapi at any S3-compatible bucket (AWS, Backblaze, MinIO) for elastic, durable storage.
End-to-end encryption
Optional client-side encryption ensures the server never sees plaintext for uploads shared via single-use end-to-end-encrypted links.
Multi-user accounts
Create separate user accounts so multiple staff members or family members share one instance with isolated upload histories.
API and CLI
Upload programmatically via the REST API or the official CLI for shipping build artefacts, log bundles, and automation outputs.
Why run Gokapi on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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