Gokapi is an open-source self-hosted file-sharing server modelled after the now-discontinued Firefox Send. It lets you upload files through a web UI and hand out short, expiring download links â€” ideal for one-off sharing where the recipient doesn't have an account on your platform. Storage can be local disk or any S3-compatible bucket, and every link supports configurable expiry, download caps, and optional passwords.

Self-hosting Gokapi on your own VPS keeps shared content and recipient access logs inside your own infrastructure rather than a SaaS upload service. The single Go binary keeps the footprint tiny, and unlike public file-share platforms there are no advertised abuse channels â€” only the people you send a link to can see what you uploaded.