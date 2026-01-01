Deploy GoatCounter in one-click installation.
Lightweight, privacy-first web analytics that shows page views and visitor insights without tracking personal data or using cookies.
Choose a VPS plan for GoatCounter
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with GoatCounter
GoatCounter is a simple, open-source web analytics platform designed for developers who want meaningful page-view data without the privacy cost of tracking cookies or personal data collection. It counts page views, referrers, browsers, countries, and screen sizes â€” nothing more. No consent banners required.
Unlike heavyweight analytics platforms that require multiple services, GoatCounter runs as a single container with a built-in SQLite database. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps all visitor data under your control, fully isolated from third-party analytics networks.
Key features of GoatCounter
No cookies required
Tracks page views without cookies or persistent identifiers, so no consent banner is needed under GDPR or PECR.
Lightweight single container
Runs as a single Go binary with a built-in SQLite database â€” no separate database service or complex infrastructure.
Referrer and source tracking
Shows which sites, search engines, and campaigns drive traffic to your pages without exposing visitor identity.
Public stats option
Optionally make your analytics dashboard publicly viewable so readers can see site stats without needing an account.
Tracking script and API
Embed a tiny JavaScript snippet or use the REST API to count page views from any site, SPA, or backend service.
Why run GoatCounter on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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