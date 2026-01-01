Flowise is an open-source low-code platform that makes building sophisticated AI applications accessible to developers and teams without extensive coding. Its visual drag-and-drop interface lets you connect language models, vector databases, memory systems, and external tools into cohesive workflows. Flowise supports OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and open-source models, making it flexible for diverse AI use cases from chatbots to RAG applications and autonomous agents.

Self-hosting Flowise on your VPS gives you complete ownership of your AI workflows, conversation data, and integrated knowledge bases. You can connect to internal databases and APIs that cloud platforms cannot reach, and configure resources specifically for your LLM workloads without per-API-call pricing or data privacy concerns.