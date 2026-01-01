Deploy Evolution Go in one-click installation.
High-performance WhatsApp API gateway written in Go for low-resource messaging automation and multi-instance management.
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What you can build with Evolution Go
Evolution Go is a WhatsApp API gateway rewritten in Go, designed as a lightweight and efficient alternative to the Node.js-based Evolution API. Built on the whatsmeow library, it delivers the same core messaging automation capabilities â€” multi-instance management, webhook events, and a RESTful API â€” while consuming significantly less memory and starting in sub-second time thanks to Go's compiled runtime and native concurrency model.
Self-hosting Evolution Go on your VPS maximises the resource efficiency advantage of its compiled binary. All authentication credentials and conversation data are stored in your own PostgreSQL database, ensuring data sovereignty and compliance without per-message costs that make commercial WhatsApp providers expensive at scale.
Key features of Evolution Go
Go-Native Performance
Compiled binary with goroutine-based concurrency handles thousands of simultaneous connections at 50-150 MB memory per instance, far less than the Node.js version.
Multi-Instance Management
Operate multiple WhatsApp numbers from a single deployment, with each instance independently controlled and monitored through the REST API.
Webhook Event Delivery
Real-time webhooks push message, connection, and group events to your application instantly, enabling automated response flows and CRM integration.
Dual Database Architecture
Authentication and user data are stored in separate PostgreSQL databases, simplifying backups and enabling granular access controls for security-conscious deployments.
Message Queue Support
Optional RabbitMQ (AMQP) and NATS integration enables scalable event-driven architectures for high-volume messaging operations.
Why run Evolution Go on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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