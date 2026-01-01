Dragonfly is a modern in-memory data store that is fully compatible with the Redis and Memcached APIs, meaning any existing application that uses Redis can switch to Dragonfly by changing only the connection string. Built from the ground up for multi-core CPUs using a shared-nothing thread-per-core architecture, Dragonfly delivers up to 25Ã— more throughput than Redis on the same hardware while using significantly less memory for the same dataset.

Self-hosting Dragonfly gives your applications a high-performance cache and data structure store without per-operation costs or connection limits. The built-in HTTP admin console provides server metrics and diagnostics accessible from any browser, alongside full compatibility with the Redis CLI and every Redis client library.