Docspell is an open-source self-hosted document management server designed for piles of paper that have been scanned, downloaded, or emailed. It runs OCR on incoming files, extracts dates, correspondents, and amounts using NLP, and stores the structured metadata alongside the original document so the whole archive becomes full-text searchable. Tags, custom fields, folders, and saved queries make it practical to manage household paperwork, freelance invoices, or small-business records over many years.

Self-hosting Docspell on your own VPS keeps the most sensitive paperwork â€” tax records, medical bills, legal documents, government forms â€” inside infrastructure you control rather than a SaaS document service. The deployment ships PostgreSQL for storage, Solr for full-text search, and the Docspell rest server plus joex worker for OCR and conversion, with first-visit sign-up creating the account that owns the document archive.