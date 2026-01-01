Deploy Docmost with one-click installation.
Open-source collaborative wiki platform with real-time co-editing, diagrams, and team spaces.
Choose a VPS plan for Docmost
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Docmost
Docmost is a modern, open-source alternative to Notion and Confluence designed for teams that need real-time collaborative editing without the privacy trade-offs of cloud-hosted platforms. Multiple users can edit the same page simultaneously with conflict-free synchronisation, while spaces provide clean separation between teams, projects, or departments.
Self-hosting Docmost on your VPS means your internal documentation, architectural decisions, and sensitive knowledge base content never leave your infrastructure. The included PostgreSQL database and Redis cache deliver the performance and reliability that collaborative editing demands, with persistent storage protecting your documentation across updates.
Key features of Docmost
Real-time co-editing
Multiple team members can edit the same page simultaneously with conflict-free synchronisation that feels instant and natural.
Built-in diagramming
Draw.io, Excalidraw, and Mermaid are available directly in the editor, so visual documentation stays alongside written content.
Space-based organisation
Separate content by team, project, or department with individual spaces, each with their own members and permission settings.
Granular permissions
User groups and page-level access controls let you share the right content with the right people across your organisation.
Full version history
Every change is recorded, so you can review past revisions or restore a previous version of any page at any time.
Why run Docmost on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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