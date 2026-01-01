Databag is a self-hosted, federated messaging platform that brings decentralised communication to individuals and small communities without relying on corporate servers or blockchain infrastructure. Using public-private key cryptography for identity, accounts are not bound to any specific hosting domain — users on different Databag nodes can message each other freely, similar to how email federation works.

The platform supports end-to-end encrypted sealed topics, audio and video calling, mobile push notifications, and topic-based message organisation. Self-hosting on your VPS means all conversations, call history, and contact data remain entirely within your infrastructure, with unlimited accounts per node and no per-user fees — making it ideal for families, friend groups, and small organisations that want modern messaging without corporate intermediaries.