Colanode is an all-in-one open-source collaboration workspace built around a local-first architecture. It combines real-time team chat, rich text pages and wikis, customisable databases with table, kanban, and calendar views, and file management — covering the same ground as Slack and Notion in a single tool you fully control.

Every change is saved to a local SQLite database first and synced to the server in the background, so the app stays responsive on flaky connections and continues to work offline. Concurrent edits on pages and database records are merged with CRDTs powered by Yjs, eliminating conflicts when teammates edit at the same time. Self-hosting keeps every message, document, and file on infrastructure you own without per-user fees.