ClassicPress is a community-driven fork of WordPress that preserves the familiar TinyMCE classic editor while removing the Gutenberg block editor and the performance overhead it introduces. It maintains compatibility with most existing WordPress themes and plugins, making it a straightforward migration path for sites and developers who prefer predictable, stable CMS behaviour over constant interface changes.

Self-hosting ClassicPress on your VPS gives you full control over PHP configuration, database tuning, and update timing — eliminating the restrictions of managed WordPress hosting while keeping the WordPress ecosystem you already know.