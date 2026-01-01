Deploy CKAN in one-click installation.
Open-source data portal platform for publishing, sharing, and discovering research and government datasets.
Choose a VPS plan for CKAN
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with CKAN
CKAN is the leading open-source data management system used by national, regional, and city governments along with research institutions to power public data portals. It combines a structured dataset catalogue, rich metadata schemas, a full-text search backend, and a tabular DataStore that exposes uploaded CSV and Excel files through a queryable REST API.
Self-hosting CKAN on your own VPS keeps every dataset, organisation structure, and API token under your control, with no per-dataset fees and no third-party access to your records. The platform is highly extensible through hundreds of community plugins covering harvesting, spatial data, DCAT exchange, single sign-on, and custom schemas.
Key features of CKAN
Rich dataset catalogue
Organise datasets into groups and organisations with custom metadata schemas, tags, licences, and full revision history per resource.
Queryable DataStore API
Uploaded CSV and Excel files are pushed into a PostgreSQL-backed DataStore that exposes filtering, sorting, and SQL queries over REST.
Solr-powered search
A dedicated Solr index delivers fast faceted search across titles, descriptions, tags, and custom fields, even on portals with millions of records.
Harvesters and DCAT
Pull metadata from other CKAN, CSW, and DCAT endpoints to federate datasets across institutions without manual re-entry.
Granular permissions
Organisation-based roles let you control who can create, edit, and publish datasets, with public, private, and draft visibility states per resource.
Why run CKAN on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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