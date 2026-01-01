Up to 69% off for Chroma

Deploy Chroma in one-click installation.

Open-source vector database for AI applications, semantic search, and retrieval-augmented generation pipelines.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
£4.99 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Chroma in one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Chroma

69% off
KVM 1
£15.99
£4.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £119.76 (regular price £383.76). Renews at £10.99/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
65% off
KVM 2
£19.99
£6.99 /mo
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Get 24 months for £167.76 (regular price £479.76). Renews at £12.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
£31.99
£9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £239.76 (regular price £767.76). Renews at £24.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
£49.99
£18.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £455.76 (regular price £1,199.76). Renews at £39.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 1
£15.99
£4.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £119.76 (regular price £383.76). Renews at £10.99/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
65% off
KVM 2
£19.99
£6.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £167.76 (regular price £479.76). Renews at £12.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
£31.99
£9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £239.76 (regular price £767.76). Renews at £24.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
£49.99
£18.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £455.76 (regular price £1,199.76). Renews at £39.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Chroma

Chroma is an open-source embedding database purpose-built for AI applications that need to store, index, and query high-dimensional vector embeddings. It integrates natively with LangChain, LlamaIndex, and the OpenAI SDK, making it the fastest way to add semantic search and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities to any application without building custom vector infrastructure.

Self-hosting Chroma on your VPS keeps your embeddings, document data, and query patterns under your control, with no per-query pricing and the flexibility to tune resources as your collection scales.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Chroma

RAG Pipeline Ready

Designed as the retrieval layer for LLM applications, so you can ground model responses in your own documents with minimal integration work.

Framework Integrations

Native support for LangChain, LlamaIndex, and the OpenAI SDK means your existing AI code connects to Chroma with just a few lines of configuration.

Metadata Filtering

Combine vector similarity search with structured metadata filters to narrow results by date, category, or any custom attribute without post-processing.

Multiple Distance Metrics

Choose cosine similarity, L2 distance, or inner product per collection to match the metric your embedding model was trained with for accurate results.

Persistent Storage

Embeddings and indexes survive restarts and updates, so your knowledge base remains intact without re-ingesting documents after every deployment change.

Why run Chroma on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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