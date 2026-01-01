Deploy Chevereto in one-click installation.
Self-hosted image and video sharing platform for building your own Imgur or Flickr-style media community.
Choose a VPS plan for Chevereto
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Chevereto
Chevereto is a mature, self-hosted image and video hosting platform trusted by communities since 2007. It provides everything needed to run a full-featured media sharing site — user registration, profiles, two-factor authentication, advanced media organisation through categories, tags, and albums, plus granular per-upload privacy controls for public, private, or password-protected content.
Running Chevereto on your own VPS keeps every upload, user account, and revenue stream under your full control with no per-image fees or content restrictions. This template bundles Chevereto with MariaDB for content metadata and Redis for fast session and cache storage, while Traefik handles HTTPS routing automatically so the platform is ready to accept its first upload in minutes.
Key features of Chevereto
Image and video sharing
Host images and videos with thumbnails, embedded players, and direct links ready to share on any platform.
Albums and tags
Organise content into albums and categorise uploads with tags so visitors can browse and search a growing media library.
User accounts and roles
Registered users get profiles, two-factor authentication, and role-based permissions managed through the admin panel.
Privacy controls
Per-upload privacy settings let owners mark content public, private, or password-protected to fit any sharing scenario.
Multi-language interface
Ship a community in any of 30+ supported languages without installing extra packs or themes.
Why run Chevereto on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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