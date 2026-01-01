Deploy Chartbrew with one-click installation.
Open-source reporting platform that turns APIs, SQL, and NoSQL data into live dashboards with an AI assistant.
Choose a VPS plan for Chartbrew
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Chartbrew
Chartbrew is an open-source analytics and reporting platform built for teams that need to combine data from multiple sources into a single live dashboard. It connects directly to REST APIs, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Firestore, Google Analytics, and many SaaS tools, then renders charts that refresh on a schedule without third-party ETL services.
Self-hosting Chartbrew on your own VPS keeps API keys, query results, and customer data inside your environment, removes per-seat pricing on shared dashboards, and gives you full control over how reports are scheduled, embedded, and shared with clients or stakeholders.
Key features of Chartbrew
Multi-source connectors
Pull data from REST APIs, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Firestore, and popular SaaS tools into one dashboard view.
AI chart assistant
Describe the chart you want in plain English and let the built-in AI generate the query and visualisation for you.
Scheduled reports
Refresh datasets on a cron schedule and email or Slack snapshots so stakeholders get fresh numbers without logging in.
Embeddable dashboards
Share read-only public links or embed charts directly in client portals, intranets, and external apps via iframes.
Team collaboration
Invite teammates with role-based permissions to build, review, and comment on dashboards together.
Why run Chartbrew on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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