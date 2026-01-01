Deploy Casdoor in one-click installation.
Open-source identity and access management platform with OAuth 2.0, OIDC, and SAML for centralised single sign-on.
Choose a VPS plan for Casdoor
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Casdoor
Casdoor is an open-source Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform that acts as a centralised authentication server for your applications. Built with OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML, and LDAP support out of the box, it lets any application delegate user login to a single trusted service — eliminating per-app login systems and giving users one set of credentials across your entire stack.
Self-hosting Casdoor keeps your users' credentials and session data fully under your control, with no per-user pricing and no vendor lock-in. Built-in multi-factor authentication, social login integrations, and fine-grained permissions via Casbin make it a complete identity platform for teams of any size.
Key features of Casdoor
Universal SSO protocols
OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, and SAML support lets Casdoor act as the identity provider for virtually any application out of the box.
Multi-factor authentication
Enforce TOTP, WebAuthn hardware keys, SMS codes, or Face ID across all connected applications with per-app MFA policies.
Social login providers
Built-in connectors for GitHub, Google, Microsoft, and dozens of other providers let users sign in with existing accounts.
Fine-grained access control
Casbin-powered ACL, RBAC, and ABAC policies control exactly which users and roles can access which resources across your stack.
Multi-organisation support
Manage multiple isolated organisations with separate user pools, applications, and policies from a single Casdoor instance.
Why run Casdoor on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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