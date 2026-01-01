Calibre-Web provides a clean, browser-based interface for managing and reading ebooks stored in a Calibre database. It supports EPUB, PDF, MOBI, AZW3, and comic formats, includes a built-in ebook reader with customisable themes, and lets multiple users maintain separate reading lists and progress — all without requiring the desktop Calibre app.

Self-hosting Calibre-Web on your VPS gives you a personal digital library accessible from anywhere, with no tracking, no DRM restrictions, and complete control over your reading data and collection.