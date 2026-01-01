Cal.com is the open-source alternative to Calendly, giving individuals and businesses complete control over their scheduling infrastructure. With calendar integrations across Google, Outlook, and Apple, built-in video conferencing, Stripe payment processing, and white-label customization, it covers the full range of professional booking needs in one platform.

Self-hosting Cal.com on your VPS eliminates per-user subscription costs, keeps sensitive scheduling and client data under your control, and gives you the freedom to customize booking pages, workflows, and integrations without platform restrictions.