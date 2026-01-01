BroadcastChannel is an open-source Astro-powered platform that converts public Telegram channels into fully-featured microblogs. Instead of maintaining a traditional CMS, you write posts in Telegram and BroadcastChannel generates a fast, SEO-optimised website your audience can browse. Every message becomes a page with proper metadata, a sitemap, and dual RSS feeds in XML and JSON formats for feed readers and content aggregators.

Self-hosting on your own VPS gives you a custom domain and full control over your published content, without depending on Vercel, Cloudflare Pages, or any other third-party hosting platform. The resulting site sends zero JavaScript to the browser — fast on any connection and highly friendly to search engine crawlers.