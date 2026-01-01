Bluesky PDS (Personal Data Server) is the foundational component for participating in the Bluesky social network on your own terms. Built on the AT Protocol, it stores your social graph, posts, and media, manages your decentralised identity (DID), and synchronises with the broader Bluesky network — all without depending on any single company or platform.

Running your own PDS means your content and follower relationships are portable: if you ever change hosting providers, your data moves with you. This deployment includes persistent storage, the pdsadmin management tool, and full integration with Bluesky relay and app view services so you can use any Bluesky-compatible client immediately after setup.