Up to 69% off for Bluesky PDS

Deploy Bluesky PDS in one-click installation.

Self-hosted Personal Data Server for the Bluesky network, giving you full ownership of your social identity and content.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
£4.99 /mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Bluesky PDS in one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Bluesky PDS

69% off
KVM 1
£15.99
£4.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £119.76 (regular price £383.76). Renews at £10.99/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
65% off
KVM 2
£19.99
£6.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £167.76 (regular price £479.76). Renews at £12.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
£31.99
£9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £239.76 (regular price £767.76). Renews at £24.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
£49.99
£18.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £455.76 (regular price £1,199.76). Renews at £39.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 1
£15.99
£4.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £119.76 (regular price £383.76). Renews at £10.99/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
65% off
KVM 2
£19.99
£6.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £167.76 (regular price £479.76). Renews at £12.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
£31.99
£9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £239.76 (regular price £767.76). Renews at £24.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
£49.99
£18.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £455.76 (regular price £1,199.76). Renews at £39.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Bluesky PDS

Bluesky PDS (Personal Data Server) is the foundational component for participating in the Bluesky social network on your own terms. Built on the AT Protocol, it stores your social graph, posts, and media, manages your decentralised identity (DID), and synchronises with the broader Bluesky network — all without depending on any single company or platform.

Running your own PDS means your content and follower relationships are portable: if you ever change hosting providers, your data moves with you. This deployment includes persistent storage, the pdsadmin management tool, and full integration with Bluesky relay and app view services so you can use any Bluesky-compatible client immediately after setup.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Bluesky PDS

Complete Data Ownership

Your posts, likes, and social graph are stored on your own server under AT Protocol, making them fully portable and independent of any single platform.

Decentralised Identity

The PDS manages your DID (Decentralised Identifier), giving you a persistent, self-sovereign identity that cannot be revoked by a third-party service.

Custom Domain Handles

Host your Bluesky handle on your own domain, reinforcing your identity and making your presence unmistakably yours.

Full Network Compatibility

Synchronises automatically with the Bluesky relay so your content appears in the global feed and is accessible from any Bluesky client or app.

Built-In Admin Tools

The bundled pdsadmin tool lets you manage accounts, rotate keys, and handle server administration tasks directly from the command line.

Why run Bluesky PDS on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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