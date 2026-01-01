Deploy bknd in one-click installation.
Lightweight Firebase alternative bundling database, auth, media, and admin UI into a single self-hosted backend.
Choose a VPS plan for bknd
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with bknd
bknd is an open-source backend system that bundles data modelling, authentication, media handling, and workflow primitives into a single lightweight service with an integrated admin UI. Built on Web Standards rather than a single runtime, it runs anywhere from Node and Bun to Cloudflare Workers, Vercel, and Deno Deploy, with adapter-based access to SQLite, LibSQL, or Postgres without forcing abstractions on top of your database driver.
Self-hosting bknd on your own VPS replaces vendor-locked BaaS platforms like Firebase or Supabase with a portable backend you fully own. There are no per-request fees, no row limits, and no surprise pricing as your project grows from prototype to production.
Key features of bknd
Visual data modelling
Define entities, fields, and relations through the admin UI and get instant REST endpoints plus a typed TypeScript SDK for every collection.
Built-in authentication
Email and password sign-in, JWT tokens, roles, and permissions ship out of the box, replacing third-party identity services for most apps.
Integrated media handling
Upload, store, and serve files locally or through S3-compatible providers like R2, Tigris, and Minio without bolting on a separate storage stack.
Workflow automation
Compose multi-step flows that react to data changes, schedule jobs, and call external APIs directly from the same backend powering your app.
Framework adapters
Adapters for Next.js, React Router, Astro, Vite, AWS Lambda, and more let you embed the same bknd instance inside an existing front-end project.
Why run bknd on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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