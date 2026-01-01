Big-AGI is an open-source AI workspace built for professionals who need serious control over their AI interactions. Connect your own API keys for OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Groq, Mistral, and 15+ other providers to access over 500 models from a single interface — with no middleman markup and no platform subscription fees beyond what you pay your providers directly.

Its signature Beam feature runs the same prompt across multiple models simultaneously and intelligently merges the best answers, significantly reducing hallucinations on high-stakes tasks. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps every conversation and API key completely private, with optional HTTP Basic Auth to secure team access.