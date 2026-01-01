Deploy Audiobookshelf with one-click installation.
Self-hosted audiobook and podcast server with multi-user support, offline mobile apps, and automatic metadata fetching.
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What you can build with Audiobookshelf
Audiobookshelf is a comprehensive self-hosted media server built specifically for audiobooks, podcasts, and e-books. It provides a Progressive Web App accessible from any browser plus native iOS and Android apps with offline listening support. The platform streams all audio formats on-the-fly, fetches metadata and cover art automatically, and keeps individual playback progress synced across all devices for each user.
Self-hosting puts you in full control of your media library — no subscription fees, no file size limits, and no vendor lock-in. Podcast auto-downloading, RSS feed generation, chapter management, and audio file merging tools make Audiobookshelf a complete replacement for commercial audiobook platforms while keeping your listening habits and purchased content entirely private.
Key features of Audiobookshelf
Multi-user progress sync
Each user maintains independent playback progress that syncs across browser and mobile devices, making it ideal for family or household sharing.
Offline mobile apps
Native iOS and Android apps let users download content for listening without an internet connection, perfect for commutes and travel.
Automatic metadata fetching
Cover art and metadata are fetched automatically from Audible, Google Books, iTunes, and other sources, keeping your library looking polished without manual effort.
Podcast management
Subscribe to podcasts, auto-download new episodes, and generate private RSS feeds so you can listen in any podcast player you already use.
Chapter tools
Edit and look up chapter data via the Audnexus API, then embed updated metadata directly into audio files for accurate chapter navigation.
Why run Audiobookshelf on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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