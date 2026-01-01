Deploy Aptabase in one click installation.
Open-source, privacy-first analytics platform for mobile, desktop, and web apps with lightweight SDK integration.
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What you can build with Aptabase
Aptabase is an open-source, privacy-first analytics platform built for mobile, desktop, and web application developers. Unlike website analytics tools that track page views, Aptabase focuses on SDK-based event tracking — developers instrument their apps with lightweight SDKs for Flutter, React Native, Swift, Kotlin, Electron, Tauri, and more to capture named events with optional properties. The result is a high-signal dashboard showing what users actually do inside your application, without cookies, fingerprinting, or cross-site tracking.
Self-hosting Aptabase on a VPS keeps all analytics data on your own infrastructure, making GDPR compliance straightforward and eliminating per-event pricing that cloud analytics providers charge as usage grows.
Key features of Aptabase
SDK event tracking
Instrument your app with a single SDK call to track named events and properties across all platforms without complex setup.
Privacy by design
No cookies, no fingerprinting, and no cross-site tracking — fully compliant with GDPR and privacy regulations out of the box.
Multi-platform SDKs
Official SDKs for Flutter, React Native, Swift, Kotlin, .NET, Electron, Tauri, and more cover every major app development platform.
Real-time dashboard
See events and user activity as they happen with a clean, minimal dashboard that surfaces what matters without noise.
Full data ownership
All analytics data stays on your VPS — no vendor lock-in, no per-event pricing, and no third-party platform receiving your user data.
Why run Aptabase on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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