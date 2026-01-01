Deploy Apache Zeppelin in one-click installation.
Web-based notebook for interactive data analytics with Spark, SQL, Scala, Python, and R in one collaborative workspace.
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What you can build with Apache Zeppelin
Apache Zeppelin is an open-source web notebook built for large-scale, interactive data analytics on engines like Apache Spark, Flink, and Hive. Unlike single-language notebooks, Zeppelin uses a pluggable interpreter architecture that lets a single note mix Scala, SQL, Python, R, and shell paragraphs against shared data, with results passed between languages through a built-in table format.
Self-hosting Zeppelin on a VPS keeps notebooks, dataset connections, and interpreter credentials inside your own environment, removes per-user pricing of managed notebook services, and gives you full control over Spark configuration, JVM memory, and dependency management.
Key features of Apache Zeppelin
Multi-language paragraphs
Mix Scala, SQL, Python, R, Markdown, and shell inside a single note using Zeppelin interpreters, with results shared between languages.
Native Spark integration
Connect to Apache Spark out of the box for distributed data processing, machine learning, and streaming workloads without manual wiring.
Built-in visualisations
Turn any SQL or DataFrame result into bar, line, pie, scatter, or pivot charts with zero plotting code and dynamic form inputs.
Interpreter ecosystem
Query JDBC databases, Flink, Hive, Cassandra, Elasticsearch, and many other systems through pluggable interpreters configured per note.
Collaborative notebooks
Share live notes via URL, embed them in dashboards, and schedule them with the built-in cron runner for automated reporting.
Why run Apache Zeppelin on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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