Apache Zeppelin is an open-source web notebook built for large-scale, interactive data analytics on engines like Apache Spark, Flink, and Hive. Unlike single-language notebooks, Zeppelin uses a pluggable interpreter architecture that lets a single note mix Scala, SQL, Python, R, and shell paragraphs against shared data, with results passed between languages through a built-in table format.

Self-hosting Zeppelin on a VPS keeps notebooks, dataset connections, and interpreter credentials inside your own environment, removes per-user pricing of managed notebook services, and gives you full control over Spark configuration, JVM memory, and dependency management.