Deploy agentmemory in one-click installation.
Open-source persistent memory server for AI coding agents — silently captures, compresses, and recalls context across every session.
Choose a VPS plan for agentmemory
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with agentmemory
agentmemory is open-source persistent memory for AI coding agents and any MCP-compatible client. It silently captures what your agent does each session, compresses it into searchable memory, and injects the right context into the next session so you stop re-explaining your architecture, re-discovering the same bugs, and re-teaching the same preferences.
Built on the iii engine with a 4-tier consolidation pipeline and hybrid BM25, vector, and graph search, agentmemory hits 95.2% retrieval accuracy on the LongMemEval-S benchmark while cutting context tokens by roughly 92%. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps session transcripts, memories, and replay history on infrastructure you control, with no vendor cloud or per-agent metering.
Key features of agentmemory
Hybrid search
Combines BM25 keyword, dense vector, and knowledge-graph retrieval through RRF fusion, so agents find relevant memories whether you remember the exact phrase or only the concept.
Automatic capture
Twelve hooks for Claude Code and six for Codex CLI record prompts, tool calls, and outcomes without any manual save calls — memories accrue purely by working as usual.
Works with every agent
One server speaks MCP, REST, and stdio so Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, Gemini CLI, Hermes, OpenClaw, Cline, Goose, Aider, and any MCP client share the same memory pool.
Session replay
Every recorded session is replayable in the built-in viewer with play, pause, speed control, and keyboard shortcuts for debugging exactly what the agent did and why.
4-tier lifecycle
A consolidation pipeline ages observations from short-term into long-term tiers, applies decay, and auto-forgets stale memories so the index stays small and recall stays sharp.
Why run agentmemory on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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