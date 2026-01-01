Agenta is an end-to-end LLMOps platform that consolidates the workflows for shipping production LLM applications. Teams use it to iterate on prompts in a side-by-side playground, version configurations, run automated evaluations against test sets, and trace live requests with full observability — all from the same interface.

Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps prompts, evaluation datasets, and trace data inside infrastructure you control. There are no per-seat fees, no token quotas on traces, and full freedom to integrate any LLM provider via the included SDK and proxy services.