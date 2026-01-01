Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
เริ่มเลยSee AI models
ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้รับเหมาก่อสร้างทั่วโลก
10K+
Users worldwide
ใช้งานร่วมกับ OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain และอื่นๆ ได้
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
โมเดล AI
ไม่ต้องจัดการคีย์ API หลายตัวอีกต่อไป ใช้คีย์เดียวสำหรับแต่ละรุ่นก็พอ
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 รุ่น รวมถึง Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

ดีพซีค

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

มี 2 ​​รุ่น ได้แก่ Grok 4.3

มิสทรัล

2 models including Mistral Large 3

มูนช็อต

มี 2 ​​รุ่น ได้แก่ Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

เปลี่ยนรุ่นโดยไม่ต้องเชื่อมต่อใหม่

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

ดูว่าระบบของคุณสามารถทำอะไรได้บ้างด้วย Hostinger AI Router

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

เก็บ SDK ของคุณไว้ เปลี่ยนแค่ URL เดียวก็พอ

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
เก็บ SDK ของคุณไว้ เปลี่ยนแค่ URL เดียวก็พอ

ติดตามการใช้งานโมเดลใน hPanel

ดูข้อมูลการใช้งานแยกตามรุ่น จัดการยอดคงเหลือเครดิตร่วม และเติมเงินได้จากที่เดียว ไม่จำเป็นต้องใช้แดชบอร์ดของผู้ให้บริการแต่ละราย
ติดตามการใช้งานโมเดลใน hPanel

One-click setup for AI apps

ติดตั้ง OpenClaw หรือ Hermes Agent ได้ในคลิกเดียว และเชื่อมต่อกับ Hostinger AI Router โดยอัตโนมัติ ไม่ต้องคัดลอก API key หรือแก้ไขไฟล์คอนฟิก เลือกโมเดลที่ Agent ของคุณใช้งานจาก hPanel
One-click setup for AI apps

  • ใช้โมเดลหลักทุกรุ่น เครื่องชั่งแบบเดียว

    เข้าใช้งาน ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini และอื่นๆ ได้โดยไม่ต้องเปิดบัญชีหรือชำระบิลแยกต่างหาก

  • เปลี่ยนรุ่นโดยไม่ต้องแก้ไขโค้ดของคุณ

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    เครดิตจะถูกคิดตามจำนวนครั้งที่ใช้งาน ดังนั้นคุณจึงไม่ต้องเสียค่าใช้จ่ายรายเดือนคงที่

รับเราเตอร์ AI

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger AI Router เป็นจุดเชื่อมต่อและแดชบอร์ดที่ปลอดภัยสำหรับ AI model ทุกตัว แทนที่จะต้องเปิดบัญชีกับผู้ให้บริการแต่ละราย คุณจะได้รับ API key ที่เข้าถึงโมเดลชั้นนำต่างๆ — ทั้งหมดจัดการได้ที่ hPanel

Which AI models can I use?

ผู้ให้บริการรายใหญ่ทั้งหมด: OpenAI (GPT) Anthropic (Claude) Google (Gemini) Meta (Llama) Mistral และอื่นๆ รวมถึงโมเดลโอเพนซอร์สสำหรับข้อความ รูปภาพ เสียง และการฝังข้อมูล คุณสามารถสลับหรือเปรียบเทียบโมเดลได้ด้วยการเปลี่ยนพารามิเตอร์เพียงครั้งเดียว และไม่มีการผูกขาดจากผู้ให้บริการ และโมเดลใหม่ๆ จะพร้อมใช้งานทันทีที่เปิดตัว

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

คุณสามารถสร้างระบบป้องกันของคุณเองได้ — ตัวกรองอินพุตและเอาต์พุต ขีดจำกัดการใช้จ่ายต่อคีย์ และขีดจำกัดอัตรา การแคชช่วยลดค่าใช้จ่ายและเวลาแฝงสำหรับคำขอซ้ำ ในส่วนของข้อมูล พรอมต์และคำตอบของคุณจะไม่ถูกนำไปใช้ในการฝึกโมเดล

ฉันสามารถใช้มันในแอปของฉันเองและนอก Hostinger ได้หรือไม่?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

เราใส่ใจเรื่องความเป็นส่วนตัวของคุณ

เว็บไซต์นี้ใช้คุกกี้ที่จำเป็นเพื่อให้ไซต์ทำงานได้อย่างถูกต้องและเพื่อรับข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับวิธีที่คุณโต้ตอบกับไซต์ รวมถึงเพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ทางการตลาด เมื่อยอมรับ คุณตกลงที่จะจัดเก็บคุกกี้บนอุปกรณ์ของคุณสำหรับการกำหนดเป้าหมายโฆษณา การปรับแต่ง และการวิเคราะห์ตามที่อธิบายไว้ในนโยบายคุกกี้ ของเรา