Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
ดีพซีค
xAI
มิสทรัล
มูนช็อต
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
เปลี่ยนรุ่นโดยไม่ต้องเชื่อมต่อใหม่
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
ดูว่าระบบของคุณสามารถทำอะไรได้บ้างด้วย Hostinger AI Router
Route every request to the best available mode
เก็บ SDK ของคุณไว้ เปลี่ยนแค่ URL เดียวก็พอ
ติดตามการใช้งานโมเดลใน hPanel
One-click setup for AI apps
ใช้โมเดลหลักทุกรุ่น เครื่องชั่งแบบเดียว
เข้าใช้งาน ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini และอื่นๆ ได้โดยไม่ต้องเปิดบัญชีหรือชำระบิลแยกต่างหาก
เปลี่ยนรุ่นโดยไม่ต้องแก้ไขโค้ดของคุณ
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
เครดิตจะถูกคิดตามจำนวนครั้งที่ใช้งาน ดังนั้นคุณจึงไม่ต้องเสียค่าใช้จ่ายรายเดือนคงที่
รับเราเตอร์ AIStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.