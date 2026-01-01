Faraday is an enterprise-grade, open-source vulnerability management platform designed to streamline security operations for organizations of all sizes. By providing a unified workspace for security teams, Faraday transforms how organizations discover, track, and remediate vulnerabilities across their infrastructure. Its comprehensive integration capabilities and collaborative features make it an essential tool for modern security operations centers (SOCs) and penetration testing teams.

Common Use Cases

Penetration testing teams use Faraday to centralize findings from multiple security tools, collaborate on assessments, and generate professional reports for clients. Security operations centers leverage it to track vulnerabilities across the organization, prioritize remediation efforts based on risk scores, and maintain compliance documentation. DevSecOps teams integrate Faraday into CI/CD pipelines to automatically import security scan results and track vulnerability trends over time. Compliance officers utilize its reporting capabilities to demonstrate security posture improvements and maintain audit trails for regulatory requirements.

Key Features

Integration with 80+ security tools and scanners

Automated vulnerability data import and normalization

Multi-user collaboration with role-based access control

Visual vulnerability dashboard and analytics

Risk scoring and prioritization engine

Vulnerability lifecycle management

Custom reporting and compliance templates

RESTful API for automation and integrations

Evidence management with file attachments

Workspace isolation for multi-tenant deployments

Real-time notifications and alerts

Historical tracking and trend analysis

Why deploy Faraday on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Faraday on Hostinger VPS provides your security team with a dedicated vulnerability management platform that maintains complete data sovereignty and privacy. The VPS ensures your sensitive security findings remain under your control, meeting strict compliance requirements for vulnerability data handling. With PostgreSQL for reliable data storage and Redis for high-performance caching, the platform can handle thousands of vulnerabilities and multiple concurrent users efficiently. The persistent storage maintains your vulnerability history, enabling long-term trend analysis and compliance reporting. This self-hosted deployment gives you enterprise vulnerability management capabilities without the recurring costs and data exposure risks of cloud-based alternatives.