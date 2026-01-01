Bluesky PDS (Personal Data Server) is the core component for self-hosting your presence on the Bluesky social network. Built on the AT Protocol, it provides a decentralized approach to social networking where users maintain sovereignty over their data, identity, and social connections. Running your own PDS means you're not dependent on any single company or service for your social media presence.

Common Use Cases

Privacy-conscious individuals run their own PDS to maintain complete control over their social media data and ensure it's never sold or misused. Content creators and influencers use it to safeguard their audience relationships and content from platform changes or shutdowns. Organizations and communities deploy PDS servers to provide their members with decentralized social networking while maintaining institutional control. Developers and technologists utilize it to experiment with the AT Protocol and build custom social experiences.

Key Features

Complete data ownership and portability through the AT Protocol

Decentralized identity management with DID (Decentralized Identifier)

Repository-based data storage for posts, likes, and social graph

Built-in admin tools for server management and user administration

Automatic synchronization with the Bluesky network relay

Support for custom domains and branded handles

Email notifications and SMTP integration

Blob storage for images and media content

JWT-based authentication and security

Full compatibility with Bluesky apps and clients

Why deploy Bluesky PDS on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Bluesky PDS on Hostinger VPS ensures your social media presence remains online and accessible 24/7. The VPS provides the dedicated resources needed for reliable data synchronization with the Bluesky network, quick response times for client applications, and sufficient storage for your growing social repository. With root access, you can customize your PDS configuration, implement backup strategies, and ensure your social data remains under your control. The static IP address enables stable federation with other servers, while the VPS's bandwidth handles media uploads and network synchronization efficiently.