Up to 69% off

Claude Code hosting

Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting

Gratis automatiska veckovisa säkerhetskopior
Malware Scanner
AI Assistant
60,90  kr /mån
30-dagars pengarna-tillbaka-garanti
claude code

Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan

69% rabatt
KVM 1
193,90  kr
60,90  kr /mån
Förnyas för 132,90 kr/mån i 2 år. Säg upp när som helst.
1 vCPU-kärna
4 GB RAM-minne
50 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
4 TB bandbredd
Populärast
63% rabatt
KVM 2
238,90  kr
88,90  kr /mån
Förnyas för 166,90 kr/mån i 2 år. Säg upp när som helst.
2 vCPU-kärnor
8 GB RAM-minne
100 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
8 TB bandbredd
69% rabatt
KVM 4
398,90  kr
121,90  kr /mån
Förnyas för 310,90 kr/mån i 2 år. Säg upp när som helst.
4 vCPU-kärnor
16 GB RAM-minne
200 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
16 TB bandbredd
66% rabatt
KVM 8
719,90  kr
243,90  kr /mån
Förnyas för 553,90 kr/mån i 2 år. Säg upp när som helst.
8 vCPU-kärnor
32 GB RAM-minne
400 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
32 TB bandbredd
69% rabatt
KVM 1
193,90  kr
60,90  kr /mån
Förnyas för 132,90 kr/mån i 2 år. Säg upp när som helst.
1 vCPU-kärna
4 GB RAM-minne
50 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
4 TB bandbredd
Populärast
63% rabatt
KVM 2
238,90  kr
88,90  kr /mån
Förnyas för 166,90 kr/mån i 2 år. Säg upp när som helst.
2 vCPU-kärnor
8 GB RAM-minne
100 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
8 TB bandbredd
69% rabatt
KVM 4
398,90  kr
121,90  kr /mån
Förnyas för 310,90 kr/mån i 2 år. Säg upp när som helst.
4 vCPU-kärnor
16 GB RAM-minne
200 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
16 TB bandbredd
66% rabatt
KVM 8
719,90  kr
243,90  kr /mån
Förnyas för 553,90 kr/mån i 2 år. Säg upp när som helst.
8 vCPU-kärnor
32 GB RAM-minne
400 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
32 TB bandbredd

Varje plan har allt du behöver och mer

AMD EPYC-processorer
NVMe SSD-lagring
Datacenter över hela världen
Gratis veckovisa säkerhetskopior
Brandväggshantering
1 Gbps nätverkshastighet
Offentligt API
AI-assistent driven av MCP
Gratis domän i 1 år
AMD EPYC-processorer
NVMe SSD-lagring
Datacenter över hela världen
Gratis veckovisa säkerhetskopior
Brandväggshantering
1 Gbps nätverkshastighet
Offentligt API
AI-assistent driven av MCP
Gratis domän i 1 år

Alla planer betalas i förskott. Månadspriset återspeglar det totala planpriset delat på antalet månader i din plan.

Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting

Claude Code is an AI-powered command-line tool that allows developers to use Claude models to perform coding tasks directly in their terminal. But to harness its full potential, you need a secure, scalable, always-on, and high-performance infrastructure — that’s where our VPS comes in.

With the Claude Code Remote feature, you can securely bridge your persistent VPS environment to the Claude mobile app or web interface. This ensures true 24/7 availability, allowing you to monitor and manage long-running coding tasks from any device.
claude code 2

Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting

Combine Claude Code’s intuitive AI workflow platform with our powerful VPS infrastructure. Deploy models faster, customize your setup, and keep full control over your data.

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

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Deploy AI workloads anywhere in the world

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose the nearest server for faster model deployment, lower latency, and smoother collaboration.

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Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Jag är otroligt nöjd med Hostingers VPS-hosting! Deras upptid är av högsta klass, vilket gör att min webbplats fungerar smidigt. När jag än har behövt hjälp har deras tekniska supportteam varit snabba, kunniga och genuint hjälpsamma.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Allt går snabbt och smidigt med Hostinger, AI-chatboten + mänsklig chatt ifall AI inte kan lösa frågan. Och VPS-servern är helt enkelt grym, inga upp- och nedgångar. Tack till utvecklingsteamet och alla andra inblandade. Ni är grymma 🚀

Noel
Noel

Äntligen ett VPS-hostingföretag som håller hög kvalitet! Prisvärt. Utmärkt portal som respekterar användarnas tid. Smidiga säkerhetskopior. Bra support. Pålitligt. Känns stabilt.

Omkar
Omkar

Jag kontaktade Hostinger support efter att ha förlorat åtkomsten till min egenhostade n8n-instans och jag är superimponerad. Kodee och Mohammad från supportteamet var otroligt tålmodiga och noggranna.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Stort tack till Carla för att hon hjälpte mig med denna N8N-uppgradering på min Hostinger VPS. Professionell och kunnig, tusen tack Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS är helt enastående. Det fungerar alltid. Det är alltid snabbt och stabilt. Aldrig nere, kraschar aldrig.

Martin K
Martin K

Företaget är toppen, jag är väldigt nöjd med tjänsterna jag använder från dem. Inte lika dyra som vissa ställen med riktigt bra VPS-inställningar och prisplaner.

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Claude Code environment effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install dependencies, configure your coding setup, troubleshoot errors, and execute development commands directly via chat.

kodee

30-dagars pengarna-tillbaka-garanti

Prova riskfritt med vår 30-dagars pengarna-tillbaka-garanti. Se vår återbetalningspolicy för mer information.

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Claude Code VPS FAQ:

What is Claude Code VPS hosting?

Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.

Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?

Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.

Does Claude Code require technical setup?

It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.

Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?

Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.

Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?

Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.

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