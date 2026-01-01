WordPress email marketing plugin
Turn emails into revenue, automatically
Everything works better when it’s connected
Collect subscribers instantly
Add signup forms to your WordPress site and start collecting emails right away. No code, no extra tools — just publish and grow your list.
Create emails fast with AI
Turn your content into professional emails using AI-powered templates. Pick a layout, customize it, and send in minutes instead of hours.
Learn from every email
Track opens, clicks, and engagement for every email you send. See what works, what doesn’t, and use those insights to improve your next campaign.
Set up in minutes
Install the free plugin
Connect in one click
Add forms and collect subscribers
Send your first campaign
Everything you need to run WordPress email marketing
AI-powered email creation
Subscriber collection
Automatic contact sync
Built-in deliverability
Campaign sending
Analytics and insights
Join millions of happy customers
“With Hostinger Reach, I collect leads, segment, and send without juggling tools. Everything’s in one place.”
“Already loved Hostinger's hosting, but Reach surprised me even more. The AI saves me so much time — no starting from scratch. It's also incredibly easy to segment my audience. I'd highly recommend it.”
“With Reach, I can send newsletters and build a private club of people genuinely interested in my art – it’s way more personal than social media.”
WordPress email marketing FAQs
What is the Hostinger Reach WordPress plugin?
It’s a free plugin that connects your WordPress site to Hostinger Reach. Use it to collect subscribers and sync contacts automatically — then manage campaigns, write emails with AI, and grow your list from the Reach platform.
Do I need technical or marketing experience to use it?
No. The plugin works out of the box, and Reach provides templates, AI tools, and a simple dashboard to help you get started quickly.
How long does it take to set up?
Just a few minutes. Install the plugin, connect it in one click, and start collecting subscribers right away.
Is the plugin free?
Yes. The WordPress plugin is free to install, and you can start with a free Reach plan without a credit card.
Can I use it with my existing WordPress forms?
Yes. The plugin works with popular form builders like WPForms, Contact Form 7, Elementor, and WooCommerce.
Will it slow down my WordPress site?
No. The plugin is lightweight and runs in the background without affecting site performance.
What makes the Hostinger Reach plugin different?
Most email tools make you import contacts manually and start from scratch. Reach connects to WordPress in one click, syncs subscribers automatically, and writes emails with AI — so you can go from zero to sending in minutes.
What kind of support do I get?
You get 24/7 support from Hostinger’s expert team, even on the free plan.