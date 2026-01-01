Build your brand with a .boats domain

1,129 /yr119 /1st year
Save 89%
For first year
.boats

About the .boats domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .boats domain

What is a .boats domain?

.boats is a generic top-level domain for boating-related sites. It’s open for general registration, with no broad eligibility restrictions, and is often used by marine businesses and enthusiasts.

Who is a .boats domain for?

.boats works well for boat dealers, marine service providers, yacht clubs, rental businesses, and waterfront communities that want a clear, memorable web address for boating-related services, listings, or local information.

Why choose a .boats domain?

A .boats domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It creates a clear, memorable web address that works well across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .boats

TLD
.boats
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
₱11.23

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.boats domain FAQs

What does a .boats domain mean?

A .boats domain is a generic top-level domain for boating-related sites. People usually read it as a clear sign the site is about boats, marinas, charters, repairs, or marine services.

Is a .boats domain trusted?

Yes. .boats is a valid top-level domain and works in browsers, email, and search engines like other extensions. It is managed through an official registry, which helps keep registrations consistent.

Is a .boats a good domain?

Yes, if your site is about boats or the boating industry. Search engines treat .boats the same as other domains for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the extension.

Should I choose a .boats domain or .com domain?

Choose .boats if you want a domain that clearly matches a boating business, project, or community. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or if you want broader name recognition.

Who can register a .boats domain?

Anyone can register a .boats domain. There are no location, business, or membership requirements.

Are there restrictions on .boats domains?

Standard domain rules apply, so the name must use allowed characters and meet length limits. Reserved or blocked names may also be unavailable if the registry keeps them aside.

How much does a .boats domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .boats domain costs ₱119 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱1,129/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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