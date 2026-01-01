Turn your WhatsApp into a CRM with AI

Treat your contacts as a business. Connect your WhatsApp. Manage leads. Close sales.
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Turn your WhatsApp into a CRM with AI

How to create a WhatsApp CRM for your business

01

Describe your idea or pick a template

Describe how your business works and AI will build a CRM around it, or jump straight in with one of our designer-made templates. No coding required.
02

Connect your WhatsApp to your CRM

With just a few clicks, your WhatsApp will be connected to your CRM via Twilio integration.
03

Customize your CRM

Make your CRM unique for your business. Simply chat with AI to edit the design, content, and personalize the pages.

Pick a template. Make it yours.

Choose a professionally designed template, customize it with AI or visual edits, and get your website online faster.

Pre-made templates

CRM via WhatsApp (minimalist)

CRM via WhatsApp (minimalist)

CRM via WhatsApp (green)

CRM via WhatsApp (green)

CRM via WhatsApp (violet)

CRM via WhatsApp (violet)

All you need to build your CRM — in one place

Create and own a CRM customised to your needs

Create and own a CRM customised to your needs

Describe how your business works and Horizons builds a CRM that fits your exact workflow — your pipeline, your labels, your follow-up rhythm. No IT team required.

Full data ownership

Unlike WhatsApp or social media shops, a Horizons-powered site gives you full control of your customer data, protecting you from platform policy changes or account bans.

Built-in AI

Automate workflows, replies, and keep your business moving even while you sleep.

Start from a ready-made template

No need to create your CRM from scratch. Templates give you a head start with complex setups, app structure, and workflows pre-built.

Professional infrastructure

Professional hosting, custom domain, and business email in one place — everything needed to build trust with your audience.

Check out our step-by-step tutorial

Follow along our video tutorial or how-to-guide, with step-by-step instructions on how to go from idea to live project in minutes:
How to create a WhatsApp CRM with AI

How to create a WhatsApp CRM with AI

Tutorial
Video

Ready to turn your unique project idea into reality?

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No credit card required.

WhatsApp CRM FAQs

Here are the answers to some of the most common questions we get about WhatsApp CRM creation.

What is a WhatsApp CRM?

A WhatsApp CRM is a tool that helps you manage customer relationships directly through WhatsApp. Instead of losing track of conversations, you can organize contacts, track leads through a sales pipeline, and close deals – all in one place. Unlike traditional CRMs, it meets your customers where they already are: on WhatsApp.

What can I do with my WhatsApp CRM?

With a WhatsApp CRM you can organize and manage your contacts, track leads through a visual sales pipeline, automate messages, and accept payments – all connected to your WhatsApp. You can also customize it to fit your specific business needs using AI, without any coding skills.

Do I need any coding skills to build a WhatsApp CRM with AI?

No coding skills needed. With Hostinger Horizons vibe coding platform, you can create your own WhatsApp CRM by simply chatting with AI, or start from a pre-made template and customize it in your own language – it handles the code, design, and content for you.

How do I create a WhatsApp CRM with Hostinger Horizons?

With Hostinger Horizons, creating a WhatsApp CRM app is easy. Here’s how you can do it in a few steps:

  • Use our AI app builder or one of our pre-made templates to start building for free.
  • Customize everything to your business needs by chatting with AI – this is what's known as vibe coding: no technical skills, just your ideas in plain language.
  • Choose a plan to unlock more prompts and publish your CRM in one click.
  • Connect your WhatsApp to your CRM with a Twilio integration.

You can also follow our guide on how to create a CRM for sales or browse our video tutorials.

How long does it take to set up a WhatsApp CRM?

It depends on how much you want to customize. You can get started in minutes with a pre-made template, but if you want to tailor every detail to your business, it may take longer. Either way, Hostinger Horizons makes the process as fast and intuitive as possible – just chat with AI and it handles the heavy lifting.

Can I customize the CRM for my specific business needs?

Yes – with Hostinger Horizons you can customize everything. Simply describe what you need in your own words and the AI will adjust the design, content, and functionality for you. Whether you need a specific sales pipeline, custom contact fields, or a unique layout, you can keep refining it through conversation until it fits your business perfectly.

Is Hostinger Horizons free to use?

Hostinger Horizons is not free, but you can try it before committing to a plan. Check out our detailed guide on how to get started and make the most of it.

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