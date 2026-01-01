Build your own custom AI tools – no setup, no hassle
From fun side projects to useful tools
Text tools
Image tools
Utility tools
Fun & viral tools
Everything you need to build AI-powered tools
AI that's already there
Build by chatting, not coding
Your idea sets the limits, not the tech
Build it once, earn from it
How it works
Open your Horizons project
Create, tweak, and test
Publish and share
Find your template
Pre-made templates
Home decor store
Workouts generator
Creative agency site
Logo maker
Interior studio site
Restaurant site
What users are saying about Hostinger Horizons
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎
Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the Horizons AI. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.
Custom AI tools creation FAQs
How can I build my own AI tools?
Just open your Horizons project and start chatting – describe what you want to build in plain language and Horizons AI will bring it to life. A seamless generative AI integration is already built into your project, so no third-party accounts, no model selection, and no separate billing. You can prompt to customize anything, and manually edit text or update images whenever you like, without spending any credits. When you're ready, hit publish – hosting and domain are already included in your plan.
Learn more in our Horizons Integrated AI overview.
Who can use Horizons to create custom AI tools?
Horizons AI features are built for anyone with an idea – no coding experience needed. Whether you're a small business owner who wants to build custom AI tools instead of paying for third-party solutions, a creator looking to monetize your audience with an AI-powered app, or an expert – like a fitness trainer or nutritionist – who wants to package their knowledge into a tool they can sell to clients, Horizons makes it possible.
If you can describe what you want to build, you can build it. And if you're looking for inspiration or just want a head start, browse our pre-designed templates to find one that fits your idea.
What kind of AI features can I add to my app?
Horizons supports text generation and analysis, as well as image generation and analysis (PNG, WebP, JPEG). You can use these to make your own AI chatbots, personal AI assistants, writing tools, image converters, recommendation engines, and much more.
Is Horizons free to use?
You can get started with Horizons for free. Your plan includes AI credits to start building and experimenting straight away. Once you've used your free credits, you can top up anytime to keep building and to power the AI features inside your published app or website. No surprise charges, no hidden fees – you're always in control of what you spend.
How do AI credits work?
AI credits power two things: building your website or an app (1 message = 1 credit) and the AI features inside your published web project. For AI feature usage within your website or web app, we use fractional credits – meaning your credits go further only when your users interact with your AI tool.
Can I see how many AI credits my app has used?
Yes. Your AI Credit Usage dashboard shows a breakdown of credits used for building and editing, as well as credits consumed by your app's AI features – so you always know exactly where your credits are going.
Do I need coding skills to use Horizons AI tools builder?
Not at all. Horizons is designed for everyone – from non-technical makers to experienced developers. If you can describe what you want to build, Horizons can help you build it.
Can I start building AI tools if I already have a plan purchased earlier?
Yes – if you've previously built a project with AI App Builder or vibe coded a website with Horizons, the integrated AI feature is already included in your plan at no extra cost. Just open an existing project or start a new one, top up your AI credits, and you're ready to go.