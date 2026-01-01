Deploy LinkAce in one click installation.
Self-hosted bookmark archive with automated link monitoring, full-text search, and a complete REST API.
Choose a VPS plan for LinkAce
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with LinkAce
LinkAce is an open-source bookmark archive built for people who want long-term, organized custody of every link they collect. It captures titles and descriptions automatically, monitors saved URLs for broken or moved targets, and can hand pages off to the Internet Archive so important sources stay reachable even when the original site disappears.
Self-hosting LinkAce on your own VPS keeps your reading history, research, and shared lists out of third-party trackers and proprietary bookmark services. The included MariaDB database and Redis cache give you a fast, private knowledge base you fully own, with browser bookmarklets, RSS feeds, and a full REST API for integrations.
Key features of LinkAce
Automated link monitoring
Scheduled checks flag broken or moved links so your archive does not silently rot over time.
Internet Archive backup
Push saved URLs to the Wayback Machine automatically and keep readable copies of disappearing pages.
Lists, tags, and search
Organize bookmarks with nested lists and tags, then find anything fast through an advanced filtered search.
Full REST API
Integrate LinkAce with browser extensions, mobile clients, Zapier, and custom scripts through a fully documented API.
Public and private links
Mark each bookmark as private, internal, or public and share curated collections via dedicated RSS feeds.
HTML import and export
Bring in existing browser bookmarks or export your full archive at any time without vendor lock-in.
Why run LinkAce on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.