Visual Studio Code Server brings the full VS Code development environment to any browser. Access your extensions, IntelliSense, integrated terminal, Git tools, and debugger from any device without installing software locally â€” your development environment lives on your VPS and is always ready.

Self-hosting VS Code Server on a VPS means projects and configurations persist between sessions and are accessible from any machine. The always-on server environment is ideal for pair programming over the web, cloud development workflows, or coding from devices where installing VS Code is not practical.