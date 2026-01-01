Deploy Adminer in one click installation.
Lightweight, full-featured database management tool supporting MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, and 8 more systems.
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What you can build with Adminer
Adminer is a single-file PHP database management tool that delivers comprehensive administration capabilities across 11+ database systems—MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, SQLite, MS SQL, Oracle, MongoDB, and more—through one unified web interface. Originally created as a leaner alternative to phpMyAdmin, it requires no complex installation and is ready to use immediately after deployment.
Despite its minimal footprint, Adminer covers the full range of database operations: browsing and editing records, running SQL queries with syntax highlighting, managing users and permissions, importing and exporting data, and viewing schema relationships. Its clean design makes it equally useful for quick debugging during development and routine administration in production environments.
Key features of Adminer
11+ database systems
Manage MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, MS SQL, Oracle, MongoDB, and more from a single interface, eliminating the need to maintain separate tools for each database type.
Momentinis diegimas
Packaged as a single PHP file with no dependencies beyond a web server, Adminer is accessible immediately after launch with zero configuration overhead.
SQL query editor
Execute custom SQL queries with syntax highlighting and structured results, making it straightforward to inspect data, debug queries, or perform one-off migrations.
Import and export
Import and export data in SQL and CSV formats for backups, migrations, and sharing data with external tools or team members.
User and permission management
Sukurkite, modifikuokite ir pašalinkite duomenų bazės vartotojus ir jų teises tiesiogiai iš žiniatinklio vartotojo sąsajos, pašalindami poreikį naudotis komandinės eilutės prieiga atliekant įprastus prieigos kontrolės pakeitimus.
Why run Adminer on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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